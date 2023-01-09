Tony Blackburn just went full Alan Partridge with Putin-inspired link on Radio 2

BBC Radio 2's Tony Blackburn has been praised for a "hilarious" link, which involved a subtle jibe at Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

The presenter was introducing Moloko’s 'Sing It Back', when he added, "Wouldn’t it be lovely if Putin would say this?"

The lyrics of the song immediately faded in: "If you are ready, I will surrender, take me and do as you will."

Blackburn has spoken out against the Ukraine war in recent months, and listeners were delighted by the light-hearted burn.

