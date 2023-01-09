Prince Harry didn't know William and Kate were Suits fans when they met Meghan

Prince Harry has admitted he didn't know Prince William and wife Kate were fans of Suits when they first introduced Meghan to them.

During his ITV interview with Tom Bradby, the royal detailed their first meeting, and how William had "cautioned" him on dating actresses.

"Who would've thought?" Harry joked about the couple's love of the show. "I don't think they were ever expecting me to get into a relationship with someone like Meghan."

