Wizards of Waverly Place actor explains how he accidentally became OnlyFans star

Dan Lee Benson, who was known for playing 'Zeke' on Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place back in the noughties, has been explaining how his career 'accidentally' changed trajectory, and he became an OnlyFans model.

He said that while on the show, he'd regularly get catfished into sending nudes by women he thought he was speaking to.

"Quickly I learned that my nude photos and videos were all over the web," he said.

"I decided to say, 'Screw you, I'm gonna sell it myself'."

