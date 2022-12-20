OJ Simpson spills on conspiracy theory that he's Khloe Kardashian's dad

x
Video
OJ Simpson has addressed rumours that he's actually Khloe Kardashian's dad, following years of conspiracy theories around an alleged affair with Kris Jenner.
There was speculation surrounding why Khloe isn't a carbon copy of her sisters.
"I always thought Kris was a cute girl. She was really nice. But I was... dating supermodels!", he said on Full Send podcast.
"But the rumour ain't true. Not even nowhere close to being true. I never been attracted to her and I never suspected she was ever attracted to me."
