‘Where’s my fanfare?’: Prince Harry and Tom Hanks switch roles in The Late Show skit

Prince Harry and Tom Hanks delighted The Late Show viewers with a hilarious skit which saw the royal downgrade to becoming just a regular guy in the presence of Hollywood royalty.

Stephen Colbert and crew wore royal suits and played trumpets as Harry entered the room, to which the Duke responded: "Woah, Stephen, stop, not needed but thank you I appreciate it."

"What are you talking about? This isn't for you!" Colbert replied, before quickly snapping back into character as Tom Hanks came in.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters