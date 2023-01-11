Regina Hall was left in stitches at last night's Golden Globes as Kevin Costner said he couldn't make it due to the recent 'weather' in California.

“I always like how they write this. ‘He so much…[wanted to be at the ceremony]' No, I’m sure he did", she laughed at the teleprompter.

“He’s stuck in Santa Barbara — let’s pray, everyone", she continued laughing.

Earlier in the day, Costner posted a video on Twitter to the backdrop of palm trees and the ocean saying how sad he was not to make it.

