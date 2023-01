Prince Harry has admitted that he watches Netflix's The Crown - and rather enjoys fact-checking it.

The royal appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he was quizzed on the accuracy of the show.

"Another reason why it's so important that history has it right", he joked, pretending to take notes.

Actor from the hit show, Matt Smith, has previously claimed that Queen Elizabeth II herself even loved to indulge in it.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters