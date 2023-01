A Las Vegas dominatrix has opened up about her encounter with Prince Harry back in his partying days, ahead of the release of his memoir.

Carrie Royale, 51, was reportedly one of those at the scene of his 2012 naked photos, following a nude billiards game in Harry's suite.

However, she has accused the royal of "whitewashing" their evening together in the new book, which allegedly included "lots of kissing and fumbling".

