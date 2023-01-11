Prince Harry pulls out the infamous necklace William broke during TV interview

Prince Harry has finally revealed which necklace it was that Prince William broke during their fight.

The royal appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss his memoir, when he showed the jewellery had been fixed, and he was wearing it that evening.

"It's got my kids heartbeats, which my wife gave me", he said as he showed it off.

The brothers had reportedly gotten into a fight over Meghan, before Harry fell, breaking his necklace and a dog bowl.

