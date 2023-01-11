An exclusive clip from Gerard Butler's new movie 'Plane' shows the chilling moment the actor's character, Brodie Torrance, realises the island his plane has crashed on is war-torn and dangerous.

Most of the passengers are taken hostage by dangerous rebels, and the only person Torrance can count on for help is Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), an accused murderer who was being transported on the flight by the FBI.

"You're the military man I hoped you'd have some ideas", Torrance jokes in the clip.

Plane is out in UK cinemas from 27 January.

