Terrifying skinless E.T. animatronic used in film sells for $2.56 million

The original animatronic model used in the E.T. film has just sold at auction for a cool $2.56 million - and it's absolutely terrifyng.

The model, used in the days before CGI, was designed by multi-Oscar-winning special effects artist Carlo Rambaldi for the 1982 blockbuster, and has 85 points of movement.

The auction website described the lot as one of the "rarest" pieces.

Julien's Auctions sold over 1,300 Hollywood memorabilia items alongside it, including Harry Potter's Nimbus 2000 broom in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and Thor's Mjölnir hammer.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.