Miriam Margolyes tells This Morning caller to 'lose weight' to find love

Miriam Margolyes left This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in shock when she suggested a caller should 'lose weight' to become more confident at dating.

The 81-year-old is known for her outspoken sense of humour.

“Lose a bit of weight darling if you think you’re too fat to have sex, don’t eat too much at Christmas", the actress remarked.

“That’s my advice, lose a bit of weight and make sure you wash very carefully all the crevices and all the bits you find difficult to reach."

