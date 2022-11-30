Miriam Margolyes tells This Morning caller to 'lose weight' to find love

x
Video
Miriam Margolyes left This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in shock when she suggested a caller should 'lose weight' to become more confident at dating.
The 81-year-old is known for her outspoken sense of humour.
“Lose a bit of weight darling if you think you’re too fat to have sex, don’t eat too much at Christmas", the actress remarked.
“That’s my advice, lose a bit of weight and make sure you wash very carefully all the crevices and all the bits you find difficult to reach."
