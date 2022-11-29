Adele fans can't get over the production value at her Las Vegas residency

Adele's Las Vegas residency is finally in full swing - and fans have been quick to comment on how the production value was definitely worth the wait.

The singer tearfully cancelled the string of shows back in January, as she wasn't happy with where the production was at, and now, eleven months on, she's bringing flames, confetti, and plenty of ballads to the stage.

In one clip posted to TikTok, Adele's piano can be seen on fire as she sings 'Set Fire to the Rain', as water pours from the ceiling.

