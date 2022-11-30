Adele calls out fan filming with 'beauty filter' leaving her unrecognisable

Adele was left baffled during a recent show at her Las Vegas residency, when a fan took a selfie video with her, and the 'beauty filter' on it completely transformed her face.

The filter appeared to airbrush and tan the singer, adding lashes and bright blue eyes to her face.

"Oh my God, what have you done to my face? Woah, girl, get that filter off my face. That's unreal, why are you using filters like that?" the Londoner asked @ilovejamyg.

"We don't look like that darling."

