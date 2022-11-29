50 Cent cringes as he reveals how much he's spent in legal fees since 2003

50 Cent has revealed the shocking figure he's spent on legal fees in the last 19 years, and it's eye-watering.

In an interview with Brian J. Roberts he calculated costs since Get Rich or Die Tryin' was released.

"I spent over $23 million (£19 million) on legal fees since I’ve had success in 2003", he sighs, adding that public wealth makes you a target for being sued.

"When you say you successful or that you rich in a different way, that money was just written off as expenses of business."

