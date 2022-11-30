Hugh Grant reveals the iconic scene he found 'excruciating' in 'Love Actually'

Hugh Grant has admitted that one of Love Actually's most iconic scenes was 'excruciating' to film, and he hates it 20 years on.

In fact, it's the moment that Grant, who plays the prime minister, dances to the Pointer Sisters' 'Jump' in Number 10 - before being caught by his secretary.

"I think I saw it in the script and thought ‘I’ll hate doing that’. No Englishman can dance when they’re sober at 8am in the morning", he joked.

"We think it’s the most excruciating scene ever committed to celluloid."

