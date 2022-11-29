The Crown theme tune got remixed by Faithless and it's a 90s-style banger

Dance music legends Faithless have remixed The Crown’s iconic theme tune and given the Hans Zimmer track a 90s makeover.

Best known for their track 'Insomnia', the remix is reminiscent of their style, and makes the soundtrack to the royal Netflix show practically unrecognisable.

"I dug around in the vaults and found lots of sounds and samples we actually saved from the 1990s when we were making our albums" says Sister Bliss.

“I could hear in my head how this mix could work around Hans Zimmer’s iconic and dramatic strings."

