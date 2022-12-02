Matt Hancock serenades Gina Coladangelo with Ed Sheeran song in cringe unseen clip

Viewers were left cringing watching I'm a Celebrity's 'Coming Out Show' last night (1 December) as Matt Hancock greeted girlfriend Gina Coladangelo by serenading her with an Ed Sheeran track.

The former health secretary was heard in the show singing 'Perfect' to his fellow camp mates, and he decided to recreate the moment as he saw Gina for the first time in three weeks.

While she looked uncomfortable, she laughed it off.

Hancocks affair with his then-aide was exposed in June of this year, leading to his resignation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.