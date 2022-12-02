People just spotted Tucker Carlson in this iconic Britney Spears interview

Twitter is going into meltdown over a resurfaced clip of a 2003 moment with Britney Spears...and Tucker Carlson interviewing her.

Looking drastically different from the Fox News host we know today, Carlson is sporting a striped shirt and bow tie to meet the singer.

The host tried to catch Britney out by asking her about a Pepsi campaign she was involved with (and if she knew the product she was promoting).

"My favorite kind of Pepsi? Pepsi's Pepsi", she savagely responded, continuing to chew her gum, with no time for his attitude.

