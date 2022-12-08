Meghan Markle's mum Doria Ragland has spoken about the moment her daughter told her she was dating Prince Harry.

All was revealed in their new Netflix documentary 'Harry and Meghan', where she recalled the actress begging her "not to tell anyone".

"Mommy I'm going out with Prince Harry", she said of how Meghan told her.

"From the beginning it was very sort of 'oh my god nobody can know'".

When the pair first met, Doria described him as a 'six foot one, handsome man with red hair'.

