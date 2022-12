It's officially the time of year to get cosy under a blanket and watch a Christmas film - but some of our favourites are actually a bit more problematic than we realised.

From the many toxic relationships of Love Actually (we're looking at you, Mark), to Buddy the elf creepily watching Jovie in the shower, there's a lot of scenes that just wouldn't make the cut in 2022.

Perhaps we'll stick to the Polar Express...

