Yung Gravy fans launch 159 bras on stage for 'save the nip' campaign

Hundreds of Yung Gravy fans threw their bras onto the stage at his recent Minneapolis concert, but it was all for a good cause.

159 bras were collected that night in aid of his 'save the nip' campaign which supplies women's shelter with underwear.

By the end of the show, the stage was flooded with bras surrounding the 'MILF lover'.

The 26-year-old has collected 678 bras so far on his tour, and insists he will ‘match the final value [of the bras] with a donation to breast cancer charities'.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.