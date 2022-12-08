Prince Harry says royals didn't think a 'ginger could land such a beautiful woman'

Prince Harry claims the Royal Family "didn't think a ginger could land such a beautiful woman" during revelations in new Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan.

"I remember my family first meeting her and being incredibly impressed", he says. "Some of them didn't quite know what to do with themselves".

He also says they thought the pair "woudn't last" as soon as they found out she was an American actress.

"The actress thing was the biggest problem", Meghan added.

