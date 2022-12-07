Original Wednesday Addams actress Christina Ricci praises Jenna Ortega

Original Wednesday Addams actress, Christina Ricci, has been heaping now co-star Jenna Ortega with praise for her performance as the spooky teen in Netflix series, Wednesday.

Ricci, now 42, first played Wednesday in 1991, and having handed the baton to Ortega, she's taken on the role of Marilyn Thornhill.

"She is so brave, so cool, and really doing the part justice. Wednesday is her part now," she told Elle.

"I knew there would be comparison between the old [Addams Family] movies and Wednesday."

