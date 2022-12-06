Adele shows off British delicacy she enjoys after Las Vegas shows

Adele has revealed the British delicacies that are a must-have during her Las Vegas residency, following the third weekend of shows.

The singer posed on Instagram clutching a bar of Cadbury Fruit and Nut, looking smug about the treat, much to the delight of fans back home who were worried they'd lose her to the States.

The 34-year-old has previously confessed her love for Heinz Tomato Ketchup (which she always carries in her bag), as well as Terry's Chocolate Orange.

You can take the girl out of London.

