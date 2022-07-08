Phillip Schofield told he has 'inner struggles' by This Morning guest

Phillip Schofield was told he shows signs of "inner struggles" as a graphologist analysed his handwriting on This Morning.

Tracey Trussell asked Schofield and co-host Holly Willoughby to write and draw, and she'd be able to reveal certain characteristics about them.

"Sometimes they’re based on common sense, it’s like you’re trying to get out of the maze. Which is quite interesting," she said of his maze doodle.

The analysis clearly caught him off guard as he laughed and responded: "I don't know what you mean."

