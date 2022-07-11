Ed Balls gifted Love Island merchandise after admitting he's a 'huge' fan

After last week revealing he's a 'huge' Love Island fan on GMB, Ed Balls was today (11 July) surprised with the ultimate personalised merchandise package.

He was presented with a suitcase that read 'Ballsy' in the show's trademark pink writing, to which the former politician was lost for words as he stroked and hugged it.

"I want to get my Speedos on and wheel it in," Balls said of wanting to get into the villa, while co-host Susanna Reid suggested wheeling it into Downing Street 'full of booze'.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

