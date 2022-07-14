A new 'Orphan' movie is on its way and it looks terrifying

The first trailer for Orphan: First Kill has arrived, and it looks set to be an even scarier counterpart to the first movie from 2009.

Isabelle Fuhrman returns as serial killer Esther, except this time, the clock has been turned back and we see just how she escaped her Estonian psychiatric facility, and travelled to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family.

The trailer contains plenty of references to the original movie too.

Orphan: First Kill will be in cinemas in the UK on 19 August.

