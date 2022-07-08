Mark Wahlberg just posted a video of him getting humped by a dog on Instagram

Mark Wahlberg fans are losing it over his latest Instagram post - an unfortunate encounter that sees him getting humped by a dog.

The 51-year-old was relaxing on his sofa when the husky bounded up and got a little too over-excited, mounting his arm.

"Wait, is he humping me?!" he shouted in a high-pitched voice, before jumping up in shock. "No way! Tell me he didn't just..."

Thankfully he saw the funny side, and regularly shares his mishaps online. Earlier this year he had to confirm his massage gun wasn't a sex toy.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

