Angela Rayner admits she once ran over a dog

Angela Rayner has admitted she once ran over a dog in a game of 'two truths and a lie' with Rosie Jones.

The deputy Labour leader appeared on Dine Hard with the comedian, when they decided to sit down with a glass of wine to get to know each other.

"I'm not allowed to lie, I'm not the prime minister!" Rayner joked.

However, when Jones suspected the dog tale was a lie, Rayner revealed all.

"The dog ran off and it was totally fine!" she explained.

