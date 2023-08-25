Laura Woods takes cheeky swipe at Spurs over James Maddison move

Laura Woods has landed herself in hot water with Tottenham Hotspur fans after she questioned James Maddison on why he wants to move to the club.

Woods is a known Arsenal fan, so there was a hint of jealousy that they'd failed to secure Maddison.

"Why Spurs? Why did you do it? Why did you decide to go to Spurs?", she joked to the player.

Some fans were left disgruntled that she wasn't being 'neutral', however, she quickly quipped back on Twitter: "Just got off a flight and see I’m trending for upsetting Spurs fans. Wonderful."

