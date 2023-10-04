New York Giants fans boo Taylor Swift advert at NFL game

A clip of New York Giants fans is going viral after they began booing an advert for Taylor Swift at the MetLife Stadium - where she was spotted just 24 hours earlier watching rumoured beau, Travis Kelce.

Many football fans aren't happy that the singer has become front and centre of the NFL, and made their feelings known when the billboard popped up to promote her tour film.

The stadium erupted into boos as fans could be seen giving the advert a thumbs down.

