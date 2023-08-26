Bray Wyatt's five most memorable moments following death aged 36

The WWE community is mourning the loss of Bray Wyatt, who has passed away 'suddenly' aged 36.

A health issue meant he hadn't been involved in wrestling much in 2023, however, his family have confirmed his death was unexpected.

Wyatt was a three-time world champion.

"Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling", Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson commented on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter