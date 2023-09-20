DDT wrestlers go viral after world's first match on Japanese bullet train

Japanese professional wrestling company Dramatic Dream Team or DDT have gone viral after holding a match on a Japanese bullet train.

The bout took place between two icons of Japanese pro wrestling: Minoru Suzuki and Shanshiro Takagi on a show dubbed 'Shinkansen Pro Wrestling.'

DDT managed to sell out all 75 seats in the Shinkansen train carriage which was travelling at 180mph between Tokyo and Nagoya on Monday.

Suzuki and Takagi fought for 37 minutes in a match that included cameos from other Japanese legends including Kenta Kobashi and Jun Akiyama, with Suzuki eventually prevailing.

The match has since received mainstream media coverage from the likes of BBC, Sky News and ABC.

DDT, which was formed in 1997 has a strong emphasis on comedy in the promotion and have previously held matches at campsites, leisure centres and inside an empty Tokyo Dome stadium.

Some of the wrestlers in the company include a person in a giant panda suit and Yoshihiko, who is literally a blow-up doll. A popular championship in DDT is the Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship which can be won be anyone or anything.

Previous champions have included a ladder, a cat, a bus, all the subscribers to the DDT YouTube channel and the championship itself.

