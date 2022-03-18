Cheerleader saves basketball game in full arena as ball gets stuck

A cheerleader saved a basketball game in front of an arena full of people when the ball got stuck behind the net.



Officials had been using a mop and chair to get it down when it got lodged during the second half of the Indiana vs Saint Mary's game before the cheerleader used her stunting tactics to get lifted up to the net.



As the players looked on, Cassidy Cerny successfully retrieved the ball and threw it back down so the game could resume - with cheers aplenty from the crowd.

