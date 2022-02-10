SoFi Stadium has given a preview of the various mouthwatering foods that will be available for fans during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The venue in Inglewood, California, is hosting the 56th edition of the world championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

While the main event will be on the field, fans will certainly be treated at the concession stands too.

Journalist Arash Markazi shared a sneak peek at the snacks on offer, with everything from cheeseburger subs to “tsunami tots” and lobster salad on offer.

