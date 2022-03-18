Tennis player Nick Kyrgios brings Ben Stiller into row with heckler

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios dragged Hollywood star, Ben Stiller, into a row with a fan a quarter-final clash at Indian Wells.

Someone in the crowd heckled as he prepared to serve.

“Are you playing? Are you good at tennis? Exactly, so why are you speaking?” Kyrgios snapped back.

“Do I tell him how to act? No," he gestured at Stiller watching on from the front row.

Kyrgios was also handed a penalty point for telling the crowd to “shut the f*** up” during the first set tie-break.

