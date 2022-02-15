Novak Djokovic has said he is willing to miss the French Open and Wimbledon over his vaccine stance in an exclusive interview with BBC News.

“Yes, that is the price that I’m willing to pay,” Djokovic told BBC's Amol Rajan. “I understand the consequences of my decision."

It was this decision that prevented the world number one tennis player from competing at the Australian Open earlier this year and which also saw Djokovic eventually get deported from the country by Australia’s immigration minister, Alex Hawke who used his ministerial powers to do so following a row over the 34-year-old's vaccine status.

The Serbian tennis star said he is not part of the anti-vaxx movement but believes everyone has the right to choose whether to get the vaccine.

“I understand that not being vaccinated today, you know, I am unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment.

“I was never against vaccination, but I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body," Djokovic added.

Sign up to our newsletters here.