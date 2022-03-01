Ukraine footballer Roman Yaremchuk overcome with emotion during Benfica match

Ukrainian and Benfica footballer Roman Yaremchuk was overcome with emotion after he was given a standing ovation by fans during his team's match against Vitoria on Sunday (February 27).

Amid the conflict in the striker's homeland after Russia invaded Ukraine, he like other Ukrainian footballers decided to make himself available to play.

Yaremchuk was brought on as a substitute in the 62nd minute where he was given the captain's armband from Jan Vertonghen and was met with a sea of support as fans applauded him.

Footage focussing on the Ukrainian's reaction shows how he was brought to tears as a result of the heartfelt gesture.

As well as the vocal cheers and applause, supporters in the crowd could also be seen waving the Ukrainian flag and signs saying "Stop War."

