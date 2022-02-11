Video

Elderly Chinese man builds homemade ice rink to revive with ice hockey passion

An elderly man who has loved ice hockey since his childhood has impressively revived his passion by building an ice rink on his terrace.

Footage shows the homemade rink in action as the 66-year-old plays ice hockey with his 10-year-old grandson.

All in all, the rink took around six months to build from scratch.

As China is hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics in Bejing, Zhang Baoqi from Tianjin thought creating the mini rink would be a great way to commemorate his country being the host nation.

Sign up to our newsletters here.

China
Up next sport

Viral

109

Silk Sonic coming to Fortnite

fortnite

News

Politics

Showbiz

}); window.REBELMOUSE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){ window.inVideoHub = true; window.adPath = "71347885/_main_in100_indytv/in_tv/in_sport/video"; console.log("milos", "") }); window.REBELMOUSE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){ REBELMOUSE_STDLIB.createElementChangeListener(".custom-field-video-duration",function(item){ item.classList.add("show") item.innerText=secondsToTime(item.innerText); }) function secondsToTime(e){ var m = Math.floor(e % 3600 / 60).toString().padStart(2,'0'), s = Math.floor(e % 60).toString().padStart(2,'0'); return m + ':' + s; //return `${h}:${m}:${s}`; } }); window.REBELMOUSE_LOW_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){ REBELMOUSE_STDLIB.createElementChangeListener(".current-post__container .like-button",function(item){ item.onclick=function(){ item.querySelector(".like-count") ? item.querySelector(".like-count").innerHTML="":""; return setTimeout(function(){ document.querySelectorAll('.current-post__container .like-button').forEach(function(like_count){ if(item!=like_count){ console.log("both") if(item.querySelector(".like-count")&& like_count.querySelector(".like-count")) { console.log("both") like_count.querySelector(".like-count").innerHTML=item.querySelector(".like-count").innerHTML; } else if(!like_count.querySelector(".like-label")){ var cln_like_label=item.querySelector(".like-label").cloneNode(true); like_count.appendChild(cln_like_label) } else if(like_count!==item){ like_count.querySelector(".like-label").remove() } } }) },1000) } }) });