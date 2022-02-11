An elderly man who has loved ice hockey since his childhood has impressively revived his passion by building an ice rink on his terrace.

Footage shows the homemade rink in action as the 66-year-old plays ice hockey with his 10-year-old grandson.

All in all, the rink took around six months to build from scratch.

As China is hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics in Bejing, Zhang Baoqi from Tianjin thought creating the mini rink would be a great way to commemorate his country being the host nation.

