Dele Alli opens up on secret rehab stint in emotional interview with Gary Neville

Dele Alli has emotionally revealed he returned from a six-week rehab stint just three weeks ago, after becoming concerned about his mental wellbeing and a growing 'addiction' to sleeping pills.

The football ace sat down with Gary Neville on The Overlap, who struggled to hold back tears, as the 27-year-old told of the tragic last 12 months.

"I was in a bad cycle. I was relying on things that were doing me harm. I was waking up every day, winning the fight going into training every day smiling - willing to show I was happy", he said.

"Inside I was losing the battle and it was time to change."

