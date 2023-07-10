Hannah Waddingham makes controversial statement during British Grand Prix appearance

Hannah Waddingham caused a stir during an appearance at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix over the weekend, when she made a joke about her love of Lewis Hamilton that was sure to divide fans.

The actor was being interviewed by Channel 4 when she made the remark, referencing the British driver's controversial title loss to Max Verstappen last season.

"I've waited a long time to be here", she said, before quipping: "Am I allowed to say that I'm very much looking forward to seeing Lewis Hamilton, eight-time champion?"

Hamilton would've been the eight-time champion, had Verstappen not taken the win.

