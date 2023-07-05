Al-Ahli welcomes Firmino with completely geographically inaccurate promo video

Roberto Firmino has been given a grand welcome after signing for Saudi side, Al-Ahli - but fans were quick to notice a slight blunder in the club's announcement video.

'Liverpool 2023', the on-screen text read, while a voiceover mimicked a plane announcement.

However, the background imagery was of London's skyline, including famous landmarks such as the Gherkin, despite a road sign reading 'Liverpool'.

It was no doubt in reference to Firmo's time at Liverpool, but there was no sign of the Albert Dock in sight.

