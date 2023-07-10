Damian Lewis roasted for 'butchering' the National Anthem at British GP

Actor Damian Lewis has gone viral following his British Grand Prix performance after he sang the National Anthem in a rather unusual way.

The 52-year-old, who has recently leapt into music, was joined by a saxophonist, as he belted out 'God Save The King' in a style comparable to Elvis.

Some viewers even claimed that they noticed the likes of George Russell and Lando Norris 'trying to keep a straight face' at the performance.

'Someone watched the Elvis film a few too many times', one viewer tweeted.

However, Lewis wrote that he was 'honoured' to have been asked.

