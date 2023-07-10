Wimbledon star 'gave away' Harry Styles tickets to play - and singer responded

Wimbledon star Elina Svitolina has admitted that she had to give up her beloved Harry Styles concert tickets in order to play on Sunday, but it all panned out pretty nicely.

Svitolina not only beat Victoria Azarenka in her round of 16, but even got a surprise from the 'Golden' singer.

“I hope Harry is watching... I’m a big fan of his,” she said after the match - and luckily for the Ukrainian, he was.

Styles responded on social media by offering the star tickets to an alternative upcoming concert.

