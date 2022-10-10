Manchester City ace Erling Haaland has revealed his diet - and it's being compared to Hannibal Lecter.

The 22-year-old regularly feasts on cows hearts, livers, and will only drink filtered water to keep him on form as part of his 6,000 calories a day.

"You (other people) don't eat this, but I am concerned with taking care of my body", he can be heard saying his new documentary, Haaland: The Big Decision.

"I think eating quality food that is as local as possible is the most important."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.