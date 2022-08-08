Haaland hilariously swears twice in first Premier League post-match interview

Fans have been left in hysterics at Erling Haaland's post-match interview where he accidentally swore on camera - and then apologised by swearing again.

The 22-year-old Norwegian striker scored twice on his Premier League debut for Manchester City, against West Ham.

"I could have walked away with the hat-trick, it's a bit s*** but that's how it is," he began, before being warned about his language.

"Ah s*** sorry, I'm not so good at the language in this country," he responded.

