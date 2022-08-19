This triple jump attempt at the European Athletic Championships is comedy gold

A Swedish triple jumper at the European Athletic Championships suffered a blunder when he mistimed his step, and landed flat on his back in the sand.

It was Jesper Hellstrom's second attempt, but thankfully he and his coach found the funny side, and his team were even spotted laughing in the stands.

In the end, he produced a season-best jump of 16.23 metres, and finished 10th overall, later telling reporters once he'd realised he'd messed up his approach he decided to entertain the crowd instead.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.