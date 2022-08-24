The manager of Aldershot Town FC is going viral after he went full David Brent when asked for his thoughts in a pre-match interview.

Originally taken back in January, the clip has recirculated thanks to Mark Molesley's straight-faced sense of humour.

"Does a penguin get cold? What way does your bath water go? Clockwise or anti-clockwise?" he says. "These are questions that are going to be asked of us, and these are questions we've got to have the answers to."

They lost 2-0 to Bromley.

