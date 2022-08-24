Video

Resurfaced clip of Aldershot Town's manager going full David Brent in interview goes viral

The manager of Aldershot Town FC is going viral after he went full David Brent when asked for his thoughts in a pre-match interview.

Originally taken back in January, the clip has recirculated thanks to Mark Molesley's straight-faced sense of humour.

"Does a penguin get cold? What way does your bath water go? Clockwise or anti-clockwise?" he says. "These are questions that are going to be asked of us, and these are questions we've got to have the answers to."

They lost 2-0 to Bromley.

football
