Shocking fall at horse race shows jockey 'push' competitor

The horse racing world has plunged into chaos after one jockey seemingly pushed another off his horse during a race at Saint-Cloud.

Frenchman Christophe Soumillon appeared to elbow Rossa Ryan, who subsequently fell and injured himself, and was seen walking over to the medical tent. He is supposed to be racing in six events at Ascot this weekend.

"We are amazed by what has happened. The very fact that horse has already been disqualified shows the significance of the situation," racing pundit Jamie Lynch told Sky Sports.

